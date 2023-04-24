Guardians vs. Rockies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies hit the field on Monday at Progressive Field against Cal Quantrill, who is starting for the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch will be at 6:10 PM ET.
The Rockies are +165 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Guardians (-200). The contest's over/under has been listed at 8 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Guardiansgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Guardians vs. Rockies Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Guardians
|-200
|+165
|8
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Guardians Recent Betting Performance
- In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 4-4.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- The Guardians did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
Guardians Betting Records & Stats
- The Guardians have been the moneyline favorite 14 total times this season. They've gone 7-7 in those games.
- Cleveland has played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter in just two games this season, which it lost both.
- The Guardians have a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Cleveland has combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times this season for a 10-10-1 record against the over/under.
- The Guardians have had a run line set for only one game this season, and they did not cover.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Guardians Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|3-6
|8-5
|6-3
|5-8
|7-4
|4-7
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.