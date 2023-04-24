The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Bell head into the first of a three-game series against Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies on Monday at Progressive Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Guardians vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit 12 home runs this season, the second-lowest total in baseball.

Cleveland's .351 slugging percentage ranks 25th in MLB.

The Guardians' .233 batting average ranks 21st in the majors.

Cleveland has the No. 22 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.1 runs per game (90 total runs).

The Guardians are 16th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .318.

The Guardians strike out 7.5 times per game, the third-best average in the majors.

Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 27th in the majors with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cleveland has a 3.97 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Guardians have the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.269).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians are sending Cal Quantrill (1-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.

Quantrill is aiming for his third straight quality start.

Quantrill is looking for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 frames per appearance on the mound.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 4/18/2023 Tigers L 1-0 Away Peyton Battenfield Eduardo Rodríguez 4/19/2023 Tigers W 3-2 Away Cal Quantrill Spencer Turnbull 4/22/2023 Marlins L 6-1 Home Shane Bieber Devin Smeltzer 4/22/2023 Marlins L 3-2 Home Zach Plesac Braxton Garrett 4/23/2023 Marlins W 7-4 Home Logan Allen Jesús Luzardo 4/24/2023 Rockies - Home Cal Quantrill Austin Gomber 4/25/2023 Rockies - Home Cal Quantrill Ryan Feltner 4/26/2023 Rockies - Home Zach Plesac Noah Davis 4/28/2023 Red Sox - Away Shane Bieber Nick Pivetta 4/29/2023 Red Sox - Away Shane Bieber Garrett Whitlock 4/30/2023 Red Sox - Away Cal Quantrill Brayan Bello

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.