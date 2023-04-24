Jose Ramirez will lead the charge for the Cleveland Guardians (11-11) on Monday, April 24, when they square off against Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies (6-17) at Progressive Field at 6:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Guardians as -200 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +165 moneyline odds. The contest's over/under has been listed at 8 runs.

Guardians vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Cal Quantrill - CLE (1-1, 4.15 ERA) vs Austin Gomber - COL (0-4, 12.12 ERA)

Guardians vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have won seven out of the 14 games, or 50%, in which they've been favored.

The Guardians have played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter in only two games this season, which they lost both.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and finished 4-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 17 games this season and have come away with the win four times (23.5%) in those contests.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win two times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 13th 2nd

