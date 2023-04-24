Jonathan Schoop Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Brewers - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
After hitting .208 with three walks in his past 10 games, Jonathan Schoop and the Detroit Tigers take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Colin Rea) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.
Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Jonathan Schoop At The Plate
- Schoop is batting .188 with four walks.
- In six of 13 games this year, Schoop got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has not homered in his 13 games this year.
- Schoop has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|9
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (11.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.6 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Brewers have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.47).
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 24 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- The Brewers will send Rea (0-0) out to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
