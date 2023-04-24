Josh Bell -- with a slugging percentage of .730 in his past 10 games, including nine extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the mound, on April 24 at 6:10 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Marlins.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Josh Bell At The Plate

  • Bell is batting .228 with eight doubles, two home runs and 14 walks.
  • Bell has reached base via a hit in 13 games this season (of 21 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 21 games played this year, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
  • In 10 games this season, Bell has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in six games this season (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 12
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Rockies' 5.53 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies give up the third-most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Gomber makes the start for the Rockies, his fifth of the season. He is 0-4 with a 12.12 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed two innings, allowing nine earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • In four games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed a 12.12 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .356 to his opponents.
