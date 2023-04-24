Josh Naylor -- hitting .129 with four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the mound, on April 24 at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Marlins.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Naylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor is batting .185 with two home runs and nine walks.

In 36.8% of his 19 games this season, Naylor has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

In 19 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In eight games this year, Naylor has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In three of 19 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 11 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (27.3%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings