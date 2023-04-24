Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Brewers - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers and Miguel Cabrera, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has three doubles and two walks while hitting .189.
- Cabrera has gotten a hit in seven of 11 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
- He has not gone deep in his 11 games this season.
- Cabrera has had an RBI in three games this year.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.6 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Brewers have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.47).
- The Brewers rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (24 total, 1.1 per game).
- Rea (0-0) makes the start for the Brewers, his third of the season.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
