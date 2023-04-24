Mike Zunino -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the mound, on April 24 at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Mike Zunino At The Plate

  • Zunino is batting .250 with six doubles, a home run and 10 walks.
  • Zunino has gotten at least one hit in 40.0% of his games this season (six of 15), with more than one hit three times (20.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 15 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Zunino has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in four of 15 games (26.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 9
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.53).
  • The Rockies allow the third-most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Gomber (0-4 with a 12.12 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his fifth of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the lefty went two innings, giving up nine earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • In four games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 12.12, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .356 against him.
