Mike Zunino Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Rockies - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mike Zunino -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the mound, on April 24 at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Zunino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Mike Zunino At The Plate
- Zunino is batting .250 with six doubles, a home run and 10 walks.
- Zunino has gotten at least one hit in 40.0% of his games this season (six of 15), with more than one hit three times (20.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 15 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- Zunino has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in four of 15 games (26.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|9
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.53).
- The Rockies allow the third-most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.5 per game).
- Gomber (0-4 with a 12.12 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the lefty went two innings, giving up nine earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In four games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 12.12, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .356 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.