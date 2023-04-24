Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Rockies - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Myles Straw (batting .184 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw has three doubles and nine walks while hitting .260.
- Straw has picked up a hit in 14 of 21 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
- He has not gone deep in his 21 games this year.
- In four games this season (19.0%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 33.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 14.3%.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|13
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (69.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (30.8%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (15.4%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.53).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Gomber (0-4) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-4 with a 12.12 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 16 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw two innings, allowing nine earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In four games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 12.12, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .356 against him.
