On Monday, Myles Straw (batting .184 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Austin Gomber TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw has three doubles and nine walks while hitting .260.

Straw has picked up a hit in 14 of 21 games this season, with multiple hits four times.

He has not gone deep in his 21 games this year.

In four games this season (19.0%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 33.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 14.3%.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 13 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings