After batting .135 with a double, two home runs, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Nick Maton and the Detroit Tigers take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Colin Rea) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his last appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Orioles.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton has two doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .129.

Maton has picked up a hit in seven games this year (36.8%), including one multi-hit game.

In three games this year, he has gone deep (15.8%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).

In five games this year (26.3%), Maton has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six games this year (31.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 11 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings