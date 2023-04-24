After batting .135 with a double, two home runs, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Nick Maton and the Detroit Tigers take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Colin Rea) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his last appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Orioles.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Nick Maton At The Plate

  • Maton has two doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .129.
  • Maton has picked up a hit in seven games this year (36.8%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In three games this year, he has gone deep (15.8%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).
  • In five games this year (26.3%), Maton has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six games this year (31.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 11
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Brewers' 3.47 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to allow 24 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • The Brewers will look to Rea (0-0) in his third start of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
