Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Brewers - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
After batting .135 with a double, two home runs, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Nick Maton and the Detroit Tigers take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Colin Rea) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.
In his last appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Orioles.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton has two doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .129.
- Maton has picked up a hit in seven games this year (36.8%), including one multi-hit game.
- In three games this year, he has gone deep (15.8%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).
- In five games this year (26.3%), Maton has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six games this year (31.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|11
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (36.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Brewers' 3.47 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 24 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- The Brewers will look to Rea (0-0) in his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
