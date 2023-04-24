Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Brewers - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Riley Greene -- batting .214 with a triple, a home run, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the hill, on April 24 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 against the Orioles.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene leads Detroit in OBP (.287), slugging percentage (.358) and total hits (19) this season.
- Greene has gotten a hit in 14 of 20 games this year (70.0%), including three multi-hit games (15.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 20 games played this year, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- Greene has driven in a run in four games this season (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in nine of 20 games (45.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|12
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (8.3%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.6 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 3.47 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (24 total, 1.1 per game).
- Rea (0-0) starts for the Brewers, his third this season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
