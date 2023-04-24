Spencer Torkelson -- 0-for-2 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the mound, on April 24 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson has four doubles, two home runs and six walks while hitting .216.

Torkelson has picked up a hit in 55.0% of his 20 games this year, with at least two hits in 20.0% of those games.

He has gone deep in two of 20 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Torkelson has driven in a run in eight games this year (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run seven times this year (35.0%), including one multi-run game.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 12 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings