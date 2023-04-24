The Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan, who went 1-for-5 last time in action, take on Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Progressive Field, Monday at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Marlins.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan is hitting .244 with two doubles, a triple and 16 walks.

In 63.6% of his games this season (14 of 22), Kwan has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (31.8%) he recorded at least two.

He has not homered in his 22 games this year.

In six games this year (27.3%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In eight of 22 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (38.5%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings