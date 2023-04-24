The Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan, who went 1-for-5 last time in action, take on Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Progressive Field, Monday at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Marlins.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Steven Kwan At The Plate

  • Kwan is hitting .244 with two doubles, a triple and 16 walks.
  • In 63.6% of his games this season (14 of 22), Kwan has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (31.8%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has not homered in his 22 games this year.
  • In six games this year (27.3%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In eight of 22 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 13
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (38.5%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Rockies have a 5.53 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Gomber gets the start for the Rockies, his fifth of the season. He is 0-4 with a 12.12 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the lefty tossed two innings, allowing nine earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • In four games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 12.12, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .356 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.