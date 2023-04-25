On Tuesday, Amed Rosario (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Feltner. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario is hitting .247 with three doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks.
  • In 11 of 18 games this year (61.1%) Rosario has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (27.8%).
  • He has homered in one of 18 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Rosario has driven in a run in three games this year (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In eight games this season (44.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 9
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies' 5.29 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 34 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Feltner (1-2 with a 6.16 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his fifth of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • In four games this season, the 26-year-old has a 6.16 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .243 to opposing hitters.
