Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Rockies - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Amed Rosario (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Feltner. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .247 with three doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks.
- In 11 of 18 games this year (61.1%) Rosario has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (27.8%).
- He has homered in one of 18 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- Rosario has driven in a run in three games this year (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In eight games this season (44.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.29 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 34 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Feltner (1-2 with a 6.16 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his fifth of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In four games this season, the 26-year-old has a 6.16 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .243 to opposing hitters.
