On Tuesday, Eric Haase (.357 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles and four walks) and the Detroit Tigers play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Eric Lauer. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase is batting .255 with three doubles and five walks.

Haase has gotten a hit in nine of 16 games this season (56.3%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not homered in his 16 games this season.

Haase has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 10 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (10.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings