Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Brewers - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Eric Haase (.357 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles and four walks) and the Detroit Tigers play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Eric Lauer. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Brewers.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase is batting .255 with three doubles and five walks.
- Haase has gotten a hit in nine of 16 games this season (56.3%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not homered in his 16 games this season.
- Haase has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|10
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (10.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.6 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Brewers have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.50).
- The Brewers rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (25 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Brewers will send Lauer (3-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.30 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, the lefty threw 7 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.30 ERA ranks 50th, 1.261 WHIP ranks 46th, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 46th among qualifying pitchers this season.
