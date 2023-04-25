Tuesday's contest at Progressive Field has the Cleveland Guardians (11-12) squaring off against the Colorado Rockies (7-17) at 6:10 PM ET (on April 25). Our computer prediction projects a close 4-3 win for the Guardians, so expect a competitive matchup.

The probable pitchers are Peyton Battenfield (0-1) for the Cleveland Guardians and Ryan Feltner (1-2) for the Colorado Rockies.

Guardians vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Guardians vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Guardians 4, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

In their last game with a spread, the Guardians failed to cover.

The Guardians have won seven, or 46.7%, of the 15 games they've played as favorites this season.

Cleveland has played as favorites of -210 or more twice this season and lost both games.

The implied probability of a win from the Guardians, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.

Cleveland has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 90 (3.9 per game).

The Guardians' 4.06 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Guardians Schedule