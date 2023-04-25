How to Watch the Guardians vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians versus Colorado Rockies game on Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Josh Bell and Kris Bryant.
Guardians vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians have hit the second-fewest home runs in MLB play this season (12).
- Cleveland's .344 slugging percentage is the fourth-lowest average in MLB.
- The Guardians are 24th in the majors with a .229 batting average.
- Cleveland is the 25th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 3.9 runs per game (90 total).
- The Guardians rank 19th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .314.
- The Guardians strike out 7.3 times per game, the third-fewest average in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Cleveland has a collective 7.6 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- Cleveland has the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.06).
- Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the 13th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.276).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Guardians will send Peyton Battenfield (0-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/19/2023
|Tigers
|W 3-2
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Spencer Turnbull
|4/22/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-1
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Devin Smeltzer
|4/22/2023
|Marlins
|L 3-2
|Home
|Zach Plesac
|Braxton Garrett
|4/23/2023
|Marlins
|W 7-4
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Jesús Luzardo
|4/24/2023
|Rockies
|L 6-0
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Austin Gomber
|4/25/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Peyton Battenfield
|Ryan Feltner
|4/26/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Xzavion Curry
|Noah Davis
|4/28/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Nick Pivetta
|4/29/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Zach Plesac
|Garrett Whitlock
|4/30/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Chris Sale
|5/1/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Peyton Battenfield
|Domingo Germán
