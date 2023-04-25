The Cleveland Guardians versus Colorado Rockies game on Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Josh Bell and Kris Bryant.

Guardians vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit the second-fewest home runs in MLB play this season (12).

Cleveland's .344 slugging percentage is the fourth-lowest average in MLB.

The Guardians are 24th in the majors with a .229 batting average.

Cleveland is the 25th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 3.9 runs per game (90 total).

The Guardians rank 19th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .314.

The Guardians strike out 7.3 times per game, the third-fewest average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Cleveland has a collective 7.6 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.

Cleveland has the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.06).

Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the 13th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.276).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will send Peyton Battenfield (0-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.

The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 4/19/2023 Tigers W 3-2 Away Cal Quantrill Spencer Turnbull 4/22/2023 Marlins L 6-1 Home Shane Bieber Devin Smeltzer 4/22/2023 Marlins L 3-2 Home Zach Plesac Braxton Garrett 4/23/2023 Marlins W 7-4 Home Logan Allen Jesús Luzardo 4/24/2023 Rockies L 6-0 Home Cal Quantrill Austin Gomber 4/25/2023 Rockies - Home Peyton Battenfield Ryan Feltner 4/26/2023 Rockies - Home Xzavion Curry Noah Davis 4/28/2023 Red Sox - Away Shane Bieber Nick Pivetta 4/29/2023 Red Sox - Away Zach Plesac Garrett Whitlock 4/30/2023 Red Sox - Away Cal Quantrill Chris Sale 5/1/2023 Yankees - Away Peyton Battenfield Domingo Germán

