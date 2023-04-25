The Cleveland Guardians (11-12) and the Colorado Rockies (7-17) will go head to head on Tuesday, April 25 at Progressive Field, with Peyton Battenfield starting for the Guardians and Ryan Feltner taking the hill for the Rockies. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Guardians as -210 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +170 moneyline odds. The total for the game has been set at 8 runs.

Guardians vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Battenfield - CLE (0-1, 1.69 ERA) vs Feltner - COL (1-2, 6.16 ERA)

Guardians vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have been favorites in 15 games this season and won seven (46.7%) of those contests.

The Guardians have played as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter in only two games this season, which they lost both.

Cleveland has a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Guardians were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Rockies have won in five, or 27.8%, of the 18 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win two times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 13th 2nd

