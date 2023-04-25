The Detroit Tigers, including Jonathan Schoop (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with two walks), take on starting pitcher Eric Lauer and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Brewers.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer

Eric Lauer TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate

Schoop has four walks while batting .212.

Schoop has a hit in seven of 14 games played this season (50.0%), but no multi-hit games.

In 14 games played this season, he has not homered.

Schoop has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 10 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (10.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings