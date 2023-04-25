Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Rockies - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell (.439 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 102 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Ryan Feltner and the Colorado Rockies at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is batting .220 with eight doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.
- Bell has gotten a hit in 13 of 22 games this season (59.1%), including four multi-hit games (18.2%).
- In 22 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Bell has driven in a run in 10 games this year (45.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in six games this season (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|12
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.29 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies allow the third-most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.4 per game).
- Feltner (1-2 with a 6.16 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his fifth of the season.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In four games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.16, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .243 against him.
