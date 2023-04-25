The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Naylor, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Ryan Feltner and the Colorado Rockies at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner

Ryan Feltner TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Naylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor is batting .176 with two home runs and nine walks.

Naylor has reached base via a hit in seven games this season (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

In 20 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

In eight games this year, Naylor has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In three of 20 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 11 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (27.3%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings