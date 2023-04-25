On Tuesday, Matt Vierling (.167 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a walk and an RBI) and the Detroit Tigers play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Eric Lauer. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

  • Vierling has three doubles, a home run and four walks while hitting .230.
  • Vierling has picked up a hit in 44.4% of his 18 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.2% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in one of 18 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this year, Vierling has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in three of 18 games (16.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 12
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.6 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Brewers have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.50).
  • Brewers pitchers combine to allow 25 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • Lauer gets the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.30 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, the left-hander went 7 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.30), 46th in WHIP (1.261), and 46th in K/9 (7.4) among pitchers who qualify.
