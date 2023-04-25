Miguel Cabrera -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Eric Lauer on the hill, on April 25 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer

Eric Lauer TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has three doubles and three walks while hitting .175.

In seven of 12 games this year, Cabrera got a hit, but only one each time.

In 12 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Cabrera has had an RBI in three games this year.

He has not scored a run this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 7 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings