After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Mike Zunino and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Ryan Feltner) at 6:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Rockies.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Mike Zunino At The Plate

  • Zunino is hitting .239 with six doubles, a home run and 11 walks.
  • Zunino has recorded a hit in six of 16 games this season (37.5%), including three multi-hit games (18.8%).
  • He has hit a home run in one of 16 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Zunino has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • In four games this season (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 9
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Rockies have a 5.29 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Feltner (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 6.16 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.16, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .243 batting average against him.
