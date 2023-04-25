After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Mike Zunino and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Ryan Feltner) at 6:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Ryan Feltner

Ryan Feltner TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Mike Zunino At The Plate

Zunino is hitting .239 with six doubles, a home run and 11 walks.

Zunino has recorded a hit in six of 16 games this season (37.5%), including three multi-hit games (18.8%).

He has hit a home run in one of 16 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

Zunino has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

In four games this season (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 9 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

