Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Rockies - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Myles Straw -- with an on-base percentage of .216 in his past 10 games, 133 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Colorado Rockies, with Ryan Feltner on the hill, on April 25 at 6:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is batting .263 with three doubles and nine walks.
- Straw has picked up a hit in 68.2% of his 22 games this year, with more than one hit in 18.2% of those games.
- In 22 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Straw has driven in a run in four games this year (18.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven of 22 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (69.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (30.8%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (15.4%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.29).
- The Rockies give up the third-most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.4 per game).
- Feltner (1-2 with a 6.16 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his fifth of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.16, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .243 against him.
