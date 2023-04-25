After going 0-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Eric Lauer) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene leads Detroit with an OBP of .283, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .341.

In 66.7% of his 21 games this season, Greene has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in two of 21 games played this season, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

Greene has driven in a run in five games this season (23.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in nine of 21 games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 13 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings