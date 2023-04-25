The Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Eric Lauer and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer

Eric Lauer TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson is batting .218 with four doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Torkelson has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this season (12 of 21), with more than one hit four times (19.0%).

In 21 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

In eight games this year, Torkelson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run seven times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 13 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

