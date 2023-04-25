Steven Kwan -- with a slugging percentage of .270 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Colorado Rockies, with Ryan Feltner on the mound, on April 25 at 6:10 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Rockies.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner

Ryan Feltner TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan leads Cleveland with an OBP of .370, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .322.

In 65.2% of his games this season (15 of 23), Kwan has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (34.8%) he recorded more than one.

He has not gone deep in his 23 games this season.

In six games this season (26.1%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In eight of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 13 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (38.5%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings