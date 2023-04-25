Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Rockies - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Steven Kwan -- with a slugging percentage of .270 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Colorado Rockies, with Ryan Feltner on the mound, on April 25 at 6:10 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Rockies.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan leads Cleveland with an OBP of .370, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .322.
- In 65.2% of his games this season (15 of 23), Kwan has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (34.8%) he recorded more than one.
- He has not gone deep in his 23 games this season.
- In six games this season (26.1%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In eight of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|13
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (38.5%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (23.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.29 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 34 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Feltner makes the start for the Rockies, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.16 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty went 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while surrendering three hits.
- In four games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.16, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .243 against him.
