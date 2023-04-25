Nick Maton will lead the Detroit Tigers into a matchup with Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at American Family Field.

The Brewers are the favorite in this one, at -175, while the underdog Tigers have +145 odds to play spoiler. The over/under for the matchup is listed at 8.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -175 +145 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 6-4.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.

The last 10 Tigers contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers. Detroit and its opponent have finished below the over/under for seven consecutive games, with the average total set by oddsmakers during that span being 8.4.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have won in eight, or 38.1%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Detroit has won three of its 10 games, or 30%, when it's the underdog by at least +145 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Detroit and its opponents have gone over the total this season in nine of its 21 opportunities.

The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 4-4 4-9 1-9 7-4 6-10 2-3

