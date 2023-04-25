After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Tyler Nevin and the Detroit Tigers take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Eric Lauer) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Tyler Nevin Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Tyler Nevin At The Plate

Nevin has two walks while batting .063.

Nevin has gotten a hit once in six games this season, but has had no games with more than one.

In six games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Nevin has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has not scored a run this season.

Tyler Nevin Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 3 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

