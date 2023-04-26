Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Brewers - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Akil Baddoo (.160 batting average in his past 10 games, with six walks) and the Detroit Tigers face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo is batting .205 with a double and eight walks.
- This year, Baddoo has tallied at least one hit in six of 14 games (42.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his 14 games this year.
- Baddoo has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored in five of 14 games so far this season.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.52).
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 26 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Peralta (2-2 with a 3.97 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In four games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.97, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .233 against him.
