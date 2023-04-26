Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Rockies - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Amed Rosario -- hitting .256 with two doubles, two triples, a home run, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Colorado Rockies, with German Marquez on the mound, on April 26 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Rockies Starter: German Márquez
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has three doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks while batting .250.
- In 63.2% of his games this season (12 of 19), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (26.3%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- In four games this year, Rosario has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in eight of 19 games (42.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.07 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (34 total, 1.4 per game).
- Marquez (2-1 with a 4.41 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season.
- His last time out was in relief on Sunday, April 16 when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while allowing hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.41, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .224 batting average against him.
