The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSOH, and MSG. The Knicks lead the series 3-1. The matchup has a point total of 202.5.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and MSG
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Cavaliers -5.5 202.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

  • In 66 of 82 games this season, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to score more than 202.5 points.
  • Cleveland has an average point total of 219.1 in its outings this year, 16.6 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Cavaliers have a 44-38-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Cleveland has been the favorite in 64 games this season and won 47 (73.4%) of those contests.
  • Cleveland has a record of 27-3, a 90% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cavaliers have a 69.2% chance to win.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 202.5 % of Games Over 202.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Cavaliers 66 80.5% 112.3 228.3 106.9 220 220
Knicks 74 90.2% 116 228.3 113.1 220 224.8

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

  • The Cavaliers have gone 4-6 over their last 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Cavaliers have gone over the total twice in their past 10 games.
  • Cleveland has a better record against the spread when playing at home (25-16-0) than it does in away games (19-22-0).
  • The 112.3 points per game the Cavaliers average are just 0.8 fewer points than the Knicks give up (113.1).
  • When Cleveland puts up more than 113.1 points, it is 28-17 against the spread and 33-12 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Knicks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Cavaliers 44-38 20-10 40-42
Knicks 46-36 4-5 44-38

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Point Insights

Cavaliers Knicks
112.3
Points Scored (PG)
 116
25
NBA Rank (PPG)
 11
28-17
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 37-25
33-12
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 39-23
106.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.1
1
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 12
39-23
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 32-10
48-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 34-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.