Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates match up versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Antetokounmpo, in his most recent game (April 24 loss against the Heat) posted 26 points, 10 rebounds, 13 assists and two blocks.

In this article we will break down Antetokounmpo's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 31.1 26.3 Rebounds 11.5 11.8 10.3 Assists 6.5 5.7 7.0 PRA 48.5 48.6 43.6 PR -- 42.9 36.6 3PM 0.5 0.7 0.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Giannis Antetokounmpo's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 17.2% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.3 per contest.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 2.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 5.2% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Antetokounmpo's Bucks average 102.4 possessions per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Heat are second in the NBA, allowing 109.8 points per contest.

On the glass, the Heat are ranked sixth in the league, giving up 41.9 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Heat are 14th in the league, allowing 25.6 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat are ranked 28th in the league, giving up 13.1 makes per game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/24/2023 38 26 10 13 0 2 1 4/16/2023 11 6 3 0 0 0 0 2/24/2023 6 4 4 4 0 0 0 2/4/2023 36 35 15 11 0 1 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Antetokounmpo or any of his Bucks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.