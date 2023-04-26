Wednesday's contest features the Cleveland Guardians (11-13) and the Colorado Rockies (8-17) matching up at Progressive Field (on April 26) at 1:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Guardians.

The Rockies will give the nod to German Marquez (2-1, 5.00), while the Guardians' starting pitcher for this game has yet to be announced.

Guardians vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Guardians vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Guardians 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

In their last game with a spread, the Guardians failed to cover.

The Guardians have been favorites in 16 games this season and won seven (43.8%) of those contests.

Cleveland is 1-5 this season when entering a game favored by -175 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 63.6% chance to win.

Cleveland has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 91 (3.8 per game).

The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.10).

Guardians Schedule