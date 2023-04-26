Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians will take the field at Progressive Field against the Colorado Rockies and Charlie Blackmon on Wednesday.

Bookmakers list the Guardians as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +145 moneyline odds to win. A 7.5-run over/under has been set for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Guardiansgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Guardians vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -175 +145 7.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

In their last game with a spread, the Guardians failed to cover.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have gone 7-9 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 43.8% of those games).

Cleveland has gone 1-5 (winning only 16.7% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Guardians a 63.6% chance to win.

Cleveland has had an over/under set by bookmakers 23 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 10 of those games (10-12-1).

The Guardians have had a spread set for just one game this season, and they did not cover.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 3-8 8-5 6-3 5-10 7-5 4-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.