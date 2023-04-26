How to Watch the Guardians vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 26
Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians hit the field on Wednesday at Progressive Field against German Marquez, who is starting for the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is set for 1:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Guardians vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians are second-worst in MLB play with 12 home runs.
- Cleveland's .342 slugging percentage is the second-lowest average in baseball.
- The Guardians' .228 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.
- Cleveland ranks 25th in runs scored with 91 (3.8 per game).
- The Guardians are 20th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .309.
- Guardians hitters strike out 7.4 times per game, the second-fewest strikeouts in baseball.
- Cleveland's pitching staff is 28th in the majors with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Cleveland's 4.10 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the 15th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.288).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Tanner Bibee makes his first start of the season for the Guardians.
- The 24-year-old righty will make his MLB debut.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/22/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-1
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Devin Smeltzer
|4/22/2023
|Marlins
|L 3-2
|Home
|Zach Plesac
|Braxton Garrett
|4/23/2023
|Marlins
|W 7-4
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Jesús Luzardo
|4/24/2023
|Rockies
|L 6-0
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Austin Gomber
|4/25/2023
|Rockies
|L 5-1
|Home
|Peyton Battenfield
|Ryan Feltner
|4/26/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|German Márquez
|4/28/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Zach Plesac
|Nick Pivetta
|4/29/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Garrett Whitlock
|4/30/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Chris Sale
|5/1/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Peyton Battenfield
|Domingo Germán
|5/2/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Gerrit Cole
