Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians hit the field on Wednesday at Progressive Field against German Marquez, who is starting for the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is set for 1:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Guardians vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV Channel: BSGL

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Progressive Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians are second-worst in MLB play with 12 home runs.

Cleveland's .342 slugging percentage is the second-lowest average in baseball.

The Guardians' .228 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.

Cleveland ranks 25th in runs scored with 91 (3.8 per game).

The Guardians are 20th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .309.

Guardians hitters strike out 7.4 times per game, the second-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

Cleveland's pitching staff is 28th in the majors with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cleveland's 4.10 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the 15th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.288).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Tanner Bibee makes his first start of the season for the Guardians.

The 24-year-old righty will make his MLB debut.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 4/22/2023 Marlins L 6-1 Home Shane Bieber Devin Smeltzer 4/22/2023 Marlins L 3-2 Home Zach Plesac Braxton Garrett 4/23/2023 Marlins W 7-4 Home Logan Allen Jesús Luzardo 4/24/2023 Rockies L 6-0 Home Cal Quantrill Austin Gomber 4/25/2023 Rockies L 5-1 Home Peyton Battenfield Ryan Feltner 4/26/2023 Rockies - Home Tanner Bibee German Márquez 4/28/2023 Red Sox - Away Zach Plesac Nick Pivetta 4/29/2023 Red Sox - Away Shane Bieber Garrett Whitlock 4/30/2023 Red Sox - Away Cal Quantrill Chris Sale 5/1/2023 Yankees - Away Peyton Battenfield Domingo Germán 5/2/2023 Yankees - Away Logan Allen Gerrit Cole

