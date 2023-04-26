Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies (8-17), who are going for a series sweep, will visit the Cleveland Guardians (11-13) at Progressive Field on Wednesday, April 26. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET.

The favored Guardians have -175 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +145. The over/under is 7.5 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).

Guardians vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV: BSGL

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee - CLE (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs German Marquez - COL (2-1, 4.41 ERA)

Guardians vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have been favorites in 16 games this season and won seven (43.8%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Guardians have a 1-5 record (winning just 16.7% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 63.6% chance to win.

The Guardians have a 4-6 record from the 10 games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 19 games this season and have come away with the win six times (31.6%) in those contests.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win five times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 13th 2nd

