Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Rockies - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Josh Bell (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be German Marquez. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: German Márquez
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell has eight doubles, two home runs and 15 walks while hitting .221.
- Bell has reached base via a hit in 14 games this year (of 23 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has gone deep in two of 23 games played this season, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- Bell has driven in a run in 10 games this year (43.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in six of 23 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|12
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.07 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (34 total, 1.4 per game).
- Marquez (2-1) takes the mound for the Rockies in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.41 ERA in 16 1/3 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, April 16, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.41, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .224 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.