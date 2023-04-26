Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Rockies - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Josh Naylor (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be German Marquez. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Rockies Starter: German Márquez
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor is hitting .181 with a double, two home runs and nine walks.
- Naylor has gotten a hit in eight of 21 games this season (38.1%), with multiple hits on four occasions (19.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 21 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Naylor has driven in a run in eight games this season (38.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In three of 21 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (27.3%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.07 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 34 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Marquez gets the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.41 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 16 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, April 16, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.41, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .224 against him.
