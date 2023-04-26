On Wednesday, Josh Naylor (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be German Marquez. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: German Márquez

German Márquez TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Naylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor is hitting .181 with a double, two home runs and nine walks.

Naylor has gotten a hit in eight of 21 games this season (38.1%), with multiple hits on four occasions (19.0%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 21 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Naylor has driven in a run in eight games this season (38.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In three of 21 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 11 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (27.3%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings