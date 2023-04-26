Nick Maton -- with an on-base percentage of .205 in his past 10 games, 51 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, on April 26 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton is hitting .147 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

This season, Maton has posted at least one hit in eight of 21 games (38.1%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has homered in four games this season (19.0%), leaving the park in 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 28.6% of his games this year, Maton has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in seven games this season (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 13 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (38.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

