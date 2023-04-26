The Cleveland Guardians, including Oscar Gonzalez (batting .208 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI), battle starter German Marquez and the Colorado Rockies at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: German Márquez
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oscar Gonzalez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

  • Gonzalez is batting .172 with a double, a triple, a home run and two walks.
  • This season, Gonzalez has recorded at least one hit in eight of 19 games (42.1%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 19 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Gonzalez has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in five games this season (26.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 10
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.07).
  • The Rockies rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (34 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Marquez makes the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.41 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, April 16, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up hits.
  • In three games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed a 4.41 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .224 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.