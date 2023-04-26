Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Brewers - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Riley Greene (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Detroit Tigers face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Brewers.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene has an OPS of .617, fueled by an OBP of .280 and a team-best slugging percentage of .337 this season.
- Greene has recorded a hit in 14 of 22 games this year (63.6%), including three multi-hit games (13.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 22 games played this season, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this season, Greene has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in nine of 22 games (40.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|14
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (57.1%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (28.6%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.1%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (14.3%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 3.52 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 26 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Peralta (2-2 with a 3.97 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In four games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.97, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .233 against him.
