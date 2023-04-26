Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Brewers - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Spencer Torkelson -- batting .222 with a double, a home run, five walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on April 26 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Brewers.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.349) thanks to six extra-base hits.
- Torkelson has gotten a hit in 13 of 22 games this season (59.1%), with at least two hits on five occasions (22.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 22 games played this year, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- In nine games this year, Torkelson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In seven of 22 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|14
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (50.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (28.6%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.1%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 3.52 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (26 total, 1.1 per game).
- Peralta (2-2 with a 3.97 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In four games this season, the 26-year-old has a 3.97 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .233 to opposing batters.
