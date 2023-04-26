Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Rockies - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan (hitting .270 in his past 10 games, with a double, four walks and three RBI), battle starter German Marquez and the Colorado Rockies at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rockies.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Rockies Starter: German Márquez
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan has an OPS of .685, fueled by an OBP of .366 to go with a slugging percentage of .319. All three of those stats are tops among Cleveland hitters this season.
- Kwan is batting .333 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Kwan has picked up a hit in 16 of 24 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.
- In 24 games played this year, he has not homered.
- In six games this season (25.0%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In nine of 24 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|13
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (38.5%)
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (23.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.07 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (34 total, 1.4 per game).
- Marquez (2-1 with a 4.41 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, April 16, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.41, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .224 against him.
