The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan (hitting .270 in his past 10 games, with a double, four walks and three RBI), battle starter German Marquez and the Colorado Rockies at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rockies.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

German Márquez TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan has an OPS of .685, fueled by an OBP of .366 to go with a slugging percentage of .319. All three of those stats are tops among Cleveland hitters this season.

Kwan is batting .333 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Kwan has picked up a hit in 16 of 24 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.

In 24 games played this year, he has not homered.

In six games this season (25.0%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In nine of 24 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 13 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (38.5%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings