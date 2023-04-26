Wednesday's contest at American Family Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (15-9) squaring off against the Detroit Tigers (9-13) at 1:40 PM (on April 26). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Brewers, who is a small favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Milwaukee Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (2-2) to the mound, while Michael Lorenzen will take the ball for the Detroit Tigers.

Tigers vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Tigers vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Brewers 5, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Detroit and its foes are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 contests.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 22 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (40.9%) in those contests.

This season, Detroit has come away with a win three times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or longer on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Detroit scores the fewest runs in baseball (68 total, 3.1 per game).

Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.65 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Tigers Schedule