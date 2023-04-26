Zach McKinstry -- hitting .308 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on April 26 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Live Stream:

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry has three doubles, two home runs and three walks while batting .256.

In 10 of 16 games this season, McKinstry has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In 16 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

McKinstry has driven in a run in four games this year (25.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored a run in six of 16 games so far this season.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 10 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

