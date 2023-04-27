After batting .222 with two doubles, three walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Akil Baddoo and the Detroit Tigers take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Kyle Gibson) at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Brewers.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo is batting .233 with three doubles and eight walks.

Baddoo has gotten a hit in seven of 15 games this season (46.7%), with at least two hits on three occasions (20.0%).

He has not hit a home run in his 15 games this season.

Baddoo has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored a run in six of 15 games so far this year.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings