After batting .184 with a double, three home runs, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games, Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Kyle Gibson) at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

  • Carpenter has 13 hits, which is tops among Detroit hitters this season, while batting .197 with eight extra-base hits.
  • Carpenter has had a hit in eight of 19 games this season (42.1%), including multiple hits four times (21.1%).
  • He has homered in 21.1% of his games in 2023, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In four games this year (21.1%), Carpenter has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (15.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In six of 19 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 12
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (25.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Orioles' 4.20 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (27 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Gibson (4-0 with a 3.60 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his sixth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out -- in relief on Sunday -- the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering hits.
  • The 35-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.167 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 63rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
