The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (hitting .222 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, five walks and four RBI), battle starter Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson is batting .218 with four doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Torkelson has gotten at least one hit in 56.5% of his games this season (13 of 23), with more than one hit five times (21.7%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 23 games played this season, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

Torkelson has driven in a run in nine games this season (39.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once seven times this year (30.4%), including one multi-run game.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 15 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings